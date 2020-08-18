Quark Trading Up 1.7% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $1,383.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,926,876 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.