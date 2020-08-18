QuarkChain Tops One Day Volume of $7.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $20.08 million and $7.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.05 or 0.05607193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00046502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

