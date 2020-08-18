Quest Diagnostics Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.00. 782,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

