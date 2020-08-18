Quiztok (QTCON) 1-Day Volume Hits $710,635.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $469,905.98 and $710,635.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00042791 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

