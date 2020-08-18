Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,918 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,024. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

