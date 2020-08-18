Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 44,068 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.34% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

ADAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,939. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock worth $4,735,402. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

