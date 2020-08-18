Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 4,436 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,088. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

