Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 3,073 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $45,112,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total transaction of $2,008,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $9,302,885. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $961.10. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,156. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $878.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $975.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

