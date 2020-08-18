Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

EWJ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 345,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,678. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

