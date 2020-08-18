Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 15,335 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 168,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,804. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

