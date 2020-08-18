Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

