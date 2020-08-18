Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Skechers USA worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,995. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.