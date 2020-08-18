Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 20,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

