Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 673,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,895,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.35. 16,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

