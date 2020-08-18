Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 7.32% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEUZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

