Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.64 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total value of $154,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

DXCM traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.88. 5,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.95. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

