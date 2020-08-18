Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,348.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 84,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.