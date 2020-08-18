Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

