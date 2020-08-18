Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $3.76 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

MASI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.87. 6,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,688. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.