Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 60.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,253,000 after purchasing an additional 922,362 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 8,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,388. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

