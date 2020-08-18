Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 35,955 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $5,050,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 345.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 118,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,692 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,652. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.