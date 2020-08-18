Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 52,310 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 706.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $284,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 42.2% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 160,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,668,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $406.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

