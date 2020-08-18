Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 6,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,266. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

