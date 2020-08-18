Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 63.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 336,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,689. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.