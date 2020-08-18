Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,841,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $4,532,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 539.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 1,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

