Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 10,884 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 3.61% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 6,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

