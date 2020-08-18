Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,640 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after purchasing an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 315,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

