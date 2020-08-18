Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,578. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

