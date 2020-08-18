Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $18,160.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.01823805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00192888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00135883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

