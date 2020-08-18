Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Rayonier worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,555,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 136,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

