Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AEGON (AEG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AEGON (NYSE: AEG):

8/17/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2020 – AEGON had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/14/2020 – AEGON had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

8/10/2020 – AEGON had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/4/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

8/3/2020 – AEGON was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2020 – AEGON had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/16/2020 – AEGON had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2020 – AEGON was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – AEGON is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AEGON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,649,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AEGON by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AEGON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

