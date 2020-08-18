Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently:

8/14/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/7/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/3/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 124,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,280. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,835,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 221,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 184,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 867,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

