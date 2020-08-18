Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50.

7/15/2020 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KGC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Kinross Gold Co alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.