Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teranga Gold (TGZ)

Teranga Gold (TSE: TGZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold was given a new C$19.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

7/28/2020 – Teranga Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

7/28/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

7/28/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$20.00.

7/22/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

7/20/2020 – Teranga Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.50.

7/16/2020 – Teranga Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Teranga Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

TGZ stock opened at C$15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -420.00. Teranga Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.15.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

