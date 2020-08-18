Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Textron (TXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Textron (NYSE: TXT):

8/17/2020 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Textron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Textron was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Textron was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Textron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Get Textron Inc alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.