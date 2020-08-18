Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Edison International (EIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

8/14/2020 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – Edison International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2020 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2020 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 28,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 65.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

