Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/15/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR HEI opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.17 and a 200 day moving average of €48.23. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.