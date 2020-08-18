Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI):

8/4/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiriusXM’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected weakness in advertising demand and equipment revenues due to coronavirus pandemic. Higher customer service expenses along with increasing transmission costs hurt profitability. Additionally, SiriusXM lost paid promotional subscribers due to a decline in shipments from automakers offering paid promotional subscriptions. Significant competition in the music streaming market dominated by the likes of Spotify and Apple is an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s strong content portfolio helped in subscriber base expansion. Additionally, expanded podcast efforts fit well with existing advertising-led focus at Pandora and AdsWizz and are expected to improve monetization for the broader podcast platform in the long haul.”

8/4/2020 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.90 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Sirius XM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Sirius XM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 14,576,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,165,490. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.