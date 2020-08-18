Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $73.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00.

XPO traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 986,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in XPO Logistics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 103,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

