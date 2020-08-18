Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

8/11/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $240.00 to $210.00.

7/29/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Boeing was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. 695,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,090,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

