Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capstone Mining (CS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) recently:

8/5/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.60 to C$1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.45. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30.

7/31/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

7/28/2020 – Capstone Mining was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.40 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.90.

7/21/2020 – Capstone Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.40 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.60.

7/20/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.85 to C$1.75.

7/15/2020 – Capstone Mining was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.60.

6/25/2020 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.20.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. Capstone Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

