Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

8/14/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

8/13/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

7/30/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

7/15/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

7/11/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2020 – Qurate Retail Inc Series A was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,950,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 185,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 31.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

