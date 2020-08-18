ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $210,940.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $210,940.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00048933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00774509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.01625643 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,050.75 or 1.00905535 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00140273 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00064799 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, Bisq, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

