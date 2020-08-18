Relay Therapeutics’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RLAY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 25th. Relay Therapeutics had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Relay Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

