Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $453.20 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Ren has a total market cap of $453.20 million and approximately $131.03 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Binance, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Ren has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029147 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,412,357 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi Global and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

