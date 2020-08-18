Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.38.

NVDA stock opened at $493.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $496.39. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.96 and its 200-day moving average is $323.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

