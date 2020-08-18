Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exelon (EXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exelon (NYSE: EXC):

8/17/2020 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/17/2020 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

8/11/2020 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Exelon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/21/2020 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

