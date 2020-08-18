Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

8/17/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

8/14/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/6/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – BP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.90 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403,318. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 301,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

