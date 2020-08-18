Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/5/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions have been significantly contributing to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. Consistency in share repurchases not only boost investors' confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, the company continues to witness higher interest expense due to increase in LIBOR rate and additional borrowings for share repurchases. This is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansiona and worsen its risk profile. Multiple acqusitions results in some integration risk. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

7/28/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – FleetCor Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – FleetCor Technologies is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – FleetCor Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $248.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,268. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.19.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

