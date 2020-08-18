Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2020 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/22/2020 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 131,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,351. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 50.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,007,000 after buying an additional 927,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $101,722,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,875,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

